In part of swing state Michigan, neighbors skip presidential signs in a heated campaign season

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Nick Hannawa has more than a half-dozen election signs lining the yard around his suburban Detroit home. There are signs for prosecutor, supervisor and local trustee, but none with the names of the presidential candidates. The 37-year-old attorney from Bloomfield Township says he simply doesn’t want the headaches that can come during an election year in a deeply politically divided country. Michigan is a swing state, and neighbors in upper-middle class and affluent neighborhoods in Oakland County have a similar attitude toward public displays of their preferred presidential candidate. It’s easier, they say, to opt out of this once-typical show of support outside their home.

