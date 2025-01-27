Imperial Irrigation District offers assistance programs following rate increases

Rate increases for Imperial Irrigation District (IID) customers will soon be reflected on their monthly bills. For those struggling to pay these bills, the utility company is offering assistance.

IID lists several programs on its website, including the Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP). Customers can qualify for this program if they meet certain income requirements, which takes 20 percent off of their electric bill. Customers who meet those income requirements and are over the age of 60 could see a discount of 30 percent.

The income requirements, according to IID's website:

To apply for this program, you must apply on IID's website and submit documents to verify your income, address, and more.

Emergency assistance is also available for customers who are enrolled in the REAP program, which can cover up to $100 right now and $125 in the summer months.

Other programs listed on the Imperial Irrigation District website are the Average Bill Payment Plan, which averages out customers' power bills to avoid large fluctuations, and the Medical Equipment Assistance Program, which reduces the cost of energy for residents who need to power medical devices.

You can find more information on these payment assistance programs on IID's website. You can also speak to an IID customer service representative by calling their number: 1-800-303-7756.

Stay with KESQ to hear from IID representatives as they break down these assistance programs.