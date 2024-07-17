84-year-old from Palm Desert killed in crash involving propane truck in San Bernardino County

An 84-year-old man from Palm Desert was killed in a crash with a truck carrying propane tanks earlier this week in Johnson Valley.

David Bell, 84, of Palm Desert was pronounced dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 247 near Rattlesnake Canyon Road in Johnson Valley, authorities announced.

Details on what led up to the crash remain limited. We've reached out to the California Highway Patrol for additional details.

The San Bernardino County Fire Dept. said when their crews arrived they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and multiple propane tanks on the truck had exploded prior to their arrival.

SBCFD said two patients were transported by ground ambulance to a trauma center and one was deceased at the scene. There was no update on the condition of the second patient.

