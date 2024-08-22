La Quinta and Indio to host remembrance events in honor of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

On Aug. 26, 2021, local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was among 13 U.S. servicemembers killed during a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul Airport during evacuations in Afghanistan.

Watch: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

Monday will mark three years since the attack.

(Top row left to right) Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Taylor Hoover, Nicole Gee (bottom row left to right) Ryan Knauss, Hunter Lopez, Johanny Rosario, Humberto Sanchez, Daegan Page, Dylan Merola

Two Coachella Valley cities will be hosting events to remember and honor Lopez.

Marine Cpl. Hunter lopez.

At 5:30 a.m., the third annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run will be held. It's set to start at Jefferson Street and Avenue 39, the Shadow Hills High School track in Indio.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.

At 7:00 p.m., the city of La Quinta is set to host its annual lightsaber vigil in his honor. Lopez, a La Quinta resident, was a passionate Star Wars fan.

All attendees are encouraged to bring lightsabers to create a powerful and visual display of support

The event will take place at Civic Center campus on Washington Street and Calle Tampico.

Both events will involve the Hunter Lopez Foundation, a nonprofit created by Hunter's family to help those who protect and serve our nation.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

The foundation has already sponsored service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

The foundation also created a scholarship fund established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

