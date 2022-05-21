A 20-year-old is dead after a mass shooting in San Bernardino

A person is dead after gunfire erupted at a late-night party. At least 8 others were wounded after the gunfire began just before midnight Friday outside the THA Blue Flame, a hookah bar.

The San Bernardino Police Department has identified the victim as 20-year-old Allen Gresham Jr. No arrests have been announced.

According to authorities, several of the wounded transported themselves to hospitals where they were treated for their injuries which did not appear to be life-threatening.

One witness who asked not to be identified said she was at a nearby gas station when she saw teenagers everywhere and even witnessed a car pulling into the gas station and opening fire from the car shooting at two girls.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.