22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage.
Twenty-two people were arrested while deputies conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, according to authorities. Two people were arrested for DUI. Deputies also arrested one person for an outstanding felony vehicle theft warrant. The checkpoint was held at Highway 111 and Library Way from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nineteen drivers were arrested and cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. 581 vehicles were screened for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
According to the Riverside County Sherriff's Department, checkpoint locations are based on a history of collisions and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages the community to think of the safety of themselves and their families while driving. They are reminding the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car or riding a motorcycle. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. If you are going to a bar or restaurant, designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening.
- 2020 The Year in the Valley
- 2021: Year in Review
- 7-Day Forecast
- About Us
- Acrisure Arena
- Advertise with us
- Agonía de un Paraíso
- Alerts
- Alerts
- American Express
- Anchors
- AP Arizona
- AP California
- AP National Business
- AP National News
- AP National Sports
- AP Nevada
- ap-top-news
- App Breaking News Alert Bar
- App Livestream Alert Bar
- Archive
- At the Movies
- Automotive
- Automotive_Essentials
- Back to School
- Bald Eagles
- Basketball
- Best Of Coachella Valley
- Birthday Wishes
- BNP Paribas Open
- Breaking News
- Breast Cancer
- Business Matters
- business-technology
- California
- Cancer
- CBS Weather
- Celebrity
- Chef Freddy
- Chevron Championship
- Class of 2020
- Class of 2021
- Class of 2022
- Clima
- Closed Captioning
- CNN – Asia/Pacific
- CNN – Business/Consumer
- CNN – Entertainment
- CNN – Europe/Mideast/Africa
- CNN – National
- CNN – Regional
- CNN – Social Media/Technology
- CNN – Spanish
- CNN – Sports
- CNN – Style
- CNN – US Politics
- CNN – World
- CNN – Health
- cnn-opinion
- cnn-other
- cnn-weather/environment
- Coachella Valley Questions Answered
- Coachella Valley Spotlight
- Coachella Valley Spotlight
- Conservation
- Contact Us
- Contest Rules
- Contests & Rules
- Coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Questions Answered
- Costal de Regalos
- Crime
- Current Temperatures
- Current Wind Speeds
- cv local links
- Dear Santa
- Deportes
- Desert Business Profile
- Desert News Now
- Dewpoint
- Download Apps
- Dream Home
- Dream Home
- Drought
- Earthquake Alert
- Economy
- Educación
- Education
- EEO Form
- Email Alert – Breaking News
- Entertainment
- Entertainment
- Entretenimiento
- Events
- Eye on the Desert
- Eye on the Desert
- Family
- Fantasy Springs
- Fashion Week El Paseo
- Father's Day
- FCC Public File
- Festival Season
- Film Festival
- Firebirds
- First Alert Forecast
- First Alert Weather Alert Day
- Food
- Football Previews
- Fox 11 Palm Springs
- Gas Al mejor Precios
- Gas_Gauge
- Halloween
- Health
- Health
- Healthy Living
- Healthy_Pets
- Healthy_Seniors
- Heat Alert
- High School Football
- High_School_Football
- Holiday Gift Guide
- Holidays
- Holidays
- Holidays News
- Home
- Home_Improvement
- Homeless
- House & Home
- Howl-idays Pet Photo Contest
- I-Team
- In the Line of Duty
- In-Depth
- Indian Wells Election
- indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out
- Indio Election
- Investigative
- Jobs
- Justice for the Fallen
- KDFX
- KESQ Breaking News Mobile Push Alert
- KESQ Weather
- KESQ Weather Video
- Kids and Crime
- KUNA Dream Home
- KUNA News
- KUNA Weather
- Kunamundo
- La Poderosa
- La Quinta Election
- LA Rams
- LA_Rams
- Lifestyle
- Links We Mentioned
- Livestream
- Local Forecast
- Local News
- Local News Video
- Local Resources
- Local Sports Events
- Local Sports Headlines
- local-links
- Marketplace
- Mes de la Herencia Hispana
- Military
- Missing Couple Mystery
- Money
- Money
- More to Explore
- Mother's Day
- Movies
- Must See Video
- National Politics
- National Sports
- National Video
- National-World
- NBA
- Neighborhood Heroes
- News
- News Headlines
- News Team
- Noticias
- Noticias CNN
- Odd News
- One Class at a Time
- Open4Help
- Overcoming Addiction
- Overcoming Addiction Video
- Palm Desert Election
- Palm Springs City Council
- Palm Springs Election
- Patricia Brown
- Personal_Finance
- Pets
- Politics
- Polls
- Programas
- Proposition Guide
- Prostate Cancer
- PSIFF
- Quienes Somos
- Quienes Somos – FM
- Real_Estate_Essentials
- Recall Election
- Regreso A Clases
- Reporters
- Rx Healthcare
- Safe at Home
- Safe Ride
- Salton Sea
- salton sea T15
- Scandal at City Hall
- Scholar Athlete of the Week
- Scholar_Athelete_of_the_Week
- Share
- Shop
- Special Events
- Special Reports
- Sponsor
- Sports
- Sports
- St. Jude
- stacker-California
- stacker-Entertainment
- stacker-Lifestyle
- stacker-Los Angeles
- stacker-Money
- stacker-News
- stacker-Science
- stacker-Sports
- stacker-Travel
- Stands for You
- Summer Movies
- Taxation
- Technology
- Technology
- Test
- Time Saver Traffic
- Top Stories
- Travel
- Troubled Waters
- Troubled Waters extended interviews
- TV_Listings
- Uncategorized
- Valentine's Day
- Video
- Video KUNA
- Voter Guide
- Voting Information
- Weather
- Weather Alerts
- Weather Photo Galleries
- Weather Team
- Web Staff
- Weddings
- Wildfire
- Work From Home Contest
- Your Money
- Your Vote
Comments