22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage.

Twenty-two people were arrested while deputies conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, according to authorities. Two people were arrested for DUI. Deputies also arrested one person for an outstanding felony vehicle theft warrant. The checkpoint was held at Highway 111 and Library Way from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nineteen drivers were arrested and cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. 581 vehicles were screened for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

According to the Riverside County Sherriff's Department, checkpoint locations are based on a history of collisions and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages the community to think of the safety of themselves and their families while driving. They are reminding the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car or riding a motorcycle. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. If you are going to a bar or restaurant, designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening.